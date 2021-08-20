K-12 students a major source of positive COVID-19 cases

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Children grades K-12 are a major source of transmitting the Coronavirus Delta variant. More children are having severe COVID symptoms like struggling to breathe and are being put on ventilators.

“Twenty-eight percent of our cases were below the age of 18,” Gov. Edwards said during today’s media briefing on the state’s mitigation efforts. “We have pediatric facilities where 25% of the tests that they’re administering are coming back positive.”

Last week, close to 500 schools in the state of Louisiana reported 2,094 students tested positive for COVID-19. That is more than the state has ever seen within a week, in terms of positive numbers.

Pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Andrews says that is why one hundred percent of K-12 students should wear masks, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

“It is very important that if all we have is distance and masks for the younger kids, that we do that and then vaccines plus those masks for everyone else,” Dr. Andrews said.

Dr. Andrews said breakthrough cases are also on the rise, increasing death rates.

“The breakthrough cases that are unfortunately ending in death are adults who unfortunately have diabetes and they contract COVID even though they had the vaccine,” Andrews continued.

Andrews says the only way to decrease the spread is to make sure everyone is following safety guidelines.