Juvenile, 18-year-old struck after weapon discharges inside home still under construction in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two people were transported to a local hospital after a gun discharged while they were inside a home under construction in Lafayette.

It happened late Wednesday in the 100 block of Rue Viansa.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said an 18-year-old male and a juvenile were the only two people inside the home when the weapon discharged.

She said both individuals were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No adults were present in the home, according to Dugas, who also said the home is newly developed and still under construction.

She did not release any additional information.

Dugas did not say if any charges would be filed.