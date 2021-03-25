Grand jurors indict Lafayette man on second-degree murder charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Grand jurors for the 15th Judicial District indicted a Lafayette man today in the second-degree murder of a man at an apartment complex on South College Rd. in February.

Cody Salvador Guccione, 30, of Lafayette, is accused of murdering Leo Jack, 32, at an apartment complex in the 700 block of S. College Rd. on Feb. 3.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, Guccione was arrested at a local hotel on Feb. 9 by the Western District of Louisiana United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force and the Lafayette Police Department.

The grand jury also indicted two more men today: