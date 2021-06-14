Juneteenth Celebration: Schedule of events in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Gov. Edwards recently signed a bill that officializes the recognition of the holiday in the state of Louisiana. There are events planned throughout the day in Lafayette that honor the holiday.

Here’s a schedule:

June 18

5 p.m. until Opening Celebration

  • McComb / Vezay Community House 419 12th Street
  • African Drumming & Dancing (IAMI); Vendors; Spoken Word Artists; Live Band
  • “Touch of Class” featuring Ms. Green Eyes; Soloist Ms. Valerie Lewis

June 19

8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. — Father & Son/Daughter Breakfast; St. Anthony Church Hall, 615 Edison St. RSVP at 337-501-7617.

10 a.m. – 11:30 am. — Gentrification & Reparations Workshop; Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St. Guest panelists Q & A session.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Free lunch and snacks at Acts of Love Church, 104 Blue Boy Drive, Scott, La

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Juneteenth Block Party presented by Perspectives Appeal; The Brass Room, 1301 Surrey St. Vendors, guest speakers, food, tarot readings, and more.

12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Family Fun Day; Corner of Buick St. and Louisiana Ave.

  • Vendors; 3 Live Bands (Blues and Reggae); African Drumming &  Dancers Spoken Word; Food
  • Joseph Breaux & Voices of Inspiration; Lee Allen & Friends
  • Homegrown Reggae w/ Russell Cormier

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Juneteenth Commemoration at the Mouton Statue; Music and speakers

7 p.m. – 11 p.m. — Juneteenth Block Party presented by Acadiana Black; Reve Coffee Roasters, 200 Jefferson St. Local artist pop-ups, vendors, food, raffle, music performances, and more.

Some of the sponsors are as follows:

Imani Temple #49 AACC         

Acts of Love Church; Sun CHDO

Knights of Peter Cleavers          

Lafayette NAACP Unit 6060

Move The Mindset                   

SUN CHDO

Perspectives Appeal

Acadiana Black

