Judice Middle School announces new principal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Public School System announced the new principal of Judice Middle School this morning.

Pamela-Rae Hovey will take the reins of the school, replacing the retiring Sonjie Fontenot. Hovey most recently served as assistant principal for Lafayette Middle School. The 2021-22 school year marks her seventh year as a middle school administrator.

“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to lead the Cardinal family and community,” said Hovey. “I

look forward to immersing myself in everything that makes Judice Middle School an amazing place for

students to grow and learn.”

In addition to her experience as an assistant principal at several Acadiana schools, Hovey also spent nine

years in the classroom, teaching English and speech at Opelousas Junior High and Opelousas Senior High. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as well as a master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education.