Judge Ronald D. Cox named interim Lafayette city judge while Odinet is on leave

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has appointed retired Judge Ronald D. Cox to the bench while Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet is on self-imposed leave without pay due to a scandal involving a video peppered with racial slurs.

Cox, retired from the 15th Judicial District, will serve as judge pro tempore of the Division A court effective immediately “subject to the completion of any unfinished business,” according to the court order, which can be read in its entirety below.

Odinet announced on Wednesday that she is taking a leave of absence without pay after a racial slur-laden video surfaced that was allegedly taken in Odinet’s living room.

