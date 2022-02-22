LAFAYETTE, La. (THE DAILY ADVERTISER) — Ian Howard, the man accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette Police officer, is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled.

Judge Valerie Gotch Garret issued an order declaring that although she felt Howard understood the charges filed against him, he could not help in his own defense.

The 15th Judicial District Judge made the decision after hearing nearly seven hours of testimony from three mental health professionals during a December hearing.

Garret found Howard “meets the first prong of the test which is he understands the proceedings against him,” she wrote. But “when examination of the second prong, which is whether or not the defendant can assist counsel at trial, therein lies the gray area.”

The 32-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook the same night. Howard faces the death penalty in that case.

Howard is also accused of shooting and injuring Craig Leopaul and Ameen Alfata and shooting at Lafayette Officer Logan Signater in a Moss Street convenience store in October 2017. He is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Howard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges.

A trial date was set for April in the attempted murder case but Garret’s ruling means the trial will be postponed indefinitely. A motion hearing is scheduled for May.

Read the full story here.