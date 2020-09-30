Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs to play Downtown Alive! Friday, Oct. 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Alive! continues this Friday as Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs take the digital stage at 6 p.m.
Presented by Evangeline Maid and streamed online from Acadiana Center for the Arts, viewers
can watch the virtual performances by tuning in to the Downtown Alive! Facebook page at
https://www.facebook.com/downtownaliveLFT .
“We had so much fun with DG & the Freetown Sound last Friday, and are ready to get Acadiana
and beyond dancing in their living rooms again! During a difficult year for musicians, we are
thankful to our presenting sponsor, Evangeline Maid, for helping us provide a stage for local
artists,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Alive! Organizer, Downtown Lafayette
Unlimited. “So many of us in South Louisiana share a deep appreciation for our culture and
history, and we know Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs are ready to spread their love of
our Cajun heritage through music!”
The rest of this DTA! season will include talent from Lafayette and beyond, including Lake
Charles natives Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush; New Orleanians Daiquiri Queens; a
Who’s Who of Acadiana musicians with the Blue Monday Allstars; and a season wrap-up
featuring Sunset’s own Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble.