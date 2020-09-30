Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs to play Downtown Alive! Friday, Oct. 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Alive! continues this Friday as Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs take the digital stage at 6 p.m.

Presented by Evangeline Maid and streamed online from Acadiana Center for the Arts, viewers

can watch the virtual performances by tuning in to the Downtown Alive! Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/downtownaliveLFT .

“We had so much fun with DG & the Freetown Sound last Friday, and are ready to get Acadiana

and beyond dancing in their living rooms again! During a difficult year for musicians, we are

thankful to our presenting sponsor, Evangeline Maid, for helping us provide a stage for local

artists,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Alive! Organizer, Downtown Lafayette

Unlimited. “So many of us in South Louisiana share a deep appreciation for our culture and

history, and we know Jourdan Thibodeaux et Les Rôdailleurs are ready to spread their love of

our Cajun heritage through music!”

The rest of this DTA! season will include talent from Lafayette and beyond, including Lake

Charles natives Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush; New Orleanians Daiquiri Queens; a

Who’s Who of Acadiana musicians with the Blue Monday Allstars; and a season wrap-up

featuring Sunset’s own Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble.