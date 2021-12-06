It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)–The 2021 Christmas in Scott was at city hall in Scott, Louisiana. The free event included the arrival of Santa Claus, the lighting of the tree, live music, concessions, and free photos with Santa.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Seeing Santa makes you feel like a kid, and hearing the performances makes you want to sing.

A young girl sings on a stage with a mic from live performances. ‘Voicing singing, let’s be jolly; Deck the halls with boughs of holly.’

It’s the annual Christmas in Scott. There was the lighting of the Christmas tree, live performances, and many activities for the kids.

“Just enjoying a great day in Scott, Louisiana,” said Bradley Gaspard.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to be out and enjoy the Christmas spirit,” said Shane Denais, a sponsor at the event.

The event gave a sense of fellowship and togetherness. The kids could send letters to Santa and take pictures with him.

“We spend some time away from each other in the last tear, rightfully so, but this is an opportunity to kick off the holiday season like we like to,” said Jan-Scott Richard, Mayor of Scott.

Due to the covid pandemic, the event was minor last year. Many attendants are glad to be back around people.

“It was very cool and stuff. They gave out popcorn and stuff, and they let us ride the hayride; pretty cool,” said Tae’Shawn Savoy.

“Man, it was a great night tonight. The lights were pretty. The food was good. The vocal talent was great,” said Seth Leonards.

Even though the pandemic is not entirely gone and the Christmas season is here, Harlee encourages people to keep celebrating.

“Keep on celebrating. It is a fabulous year, and we all got through it,” said Harlee Simon.

