Investigation of Broussard Police Chief concluded, city releases statement

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — The investigation of Broussard’s former Police Chief Brannon Decou has concluded, and the City of Broussard released a statement on the investigation and its findings.

Mayor Ray Bourque and the Broussard City Council held an executive session on Tuesday, May 11 to receive a verbal briefing from the attorneys leading the investigation on allegations of workplace sexual harassment by Police Chief Brannon Decou.

In the public portion of the meeting, a motion was put forward that Assistant Police Chief Chris Galvez be terminated immediately, for failure to pursue employee complaints and causing a lack of confidence within the police department.

The motion was passed with a unanimous vote from the council. This came after Decou announced his retirement on May 10th, effective June 1, 2021.

The attorneys have concluded their investigation, and a written summary was provided to the mayor and the council. The summary is being shared to provide transparency while protecting confidential information and current police employees.

The mayor, a three-person council committee, plus five additional community members with law enforcement experience will work together to interview and determine recommendations for an interim chief. The final appointment will be made by the mayor and the entire city council.

The City of Broussard wrote in their statement that the Broussard Police Department continues to operate as trained professionals committed to serving and protecting the residents and businesses of the city. Going forward, additional sexual harassment policy training has been mandated by the mayor.

“We will remain committed to doing the right thing. We have trusted our legal counsel to help us determine the best course of action. Through this process, it has been the city’s mission to remain professional and keep our focus on protecting our city, our citizens, and our employees,” stated Mayor Bourque.

“Now that this investigation is completed, it is time for our city leadership to focus on taking the next step, which is selecting our interim police chief who will serve until the residents of Broussard can cast their vote.”

Read the investigation summary here: