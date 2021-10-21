Interim Lafayette Police Chief accused of sexual harassment

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Interim Lafayette Police Chief, Wayne Griffin, has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of sexual harassment.

A statement of alleged sexual harassment involving Interim Chief Wayne Griffin was delivered this afternoon to Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Human Resources Manager. Mayor-President Josh Guillory, upon receipt of the report, immediately ordered the following:

Human Resources in coordination with the Lafayette Police Department’s Internal Affairs, is to immediately launch an investigation into the alleged matter.

Interim Chief Wayne Griffin will be placed on administrative leave pending the results of this investigation.

Major Monte Potier is to take command of the Lafayette Police Department until further notice.

In accordance with LPD General Orders, all parties at issue are not to discuss this matter with anyone except for their respective legal counsel, human resources, and personnel conducting this investigation.

All parties at issue are to not destroy or hide any material or evidence associated with this alleged matter and shall comply with this investigation to the fullest extent of the law and in full compliance with the law.

Guillory further said, “This Administration has zero tolerance for sexual harassment. We also have zero tolerance for retaliation, either directly, indirectly, through third parties, and/or any other manner. The Administration also respects Due Process. We take this matter seriously. I trust in the training, experience, and professionalism of our Human Resources Manager to lead a fair and impartial investigation.”