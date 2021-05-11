Insurance fraud scheme leads to arrest of Lafayette insurance agent

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police have arrested a Lafayette insurance agent for fraud, according to a press release from LSP Troop I.

Matthew Sias, a property and casualty producer and owner of MSJ Insurance LLC (MSJ), was arrested on May 10 and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for three counts of producer fraud, four counts of felony theft, and one count of automobile insurance fraud.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance issued a cease and desist order to suspend the producer license of Matthew Sias on September 2, 2020, due to allegations of insurance fraud. Later that month, troopers initiated an investigation and determined that illegal fraudulent activity had taken place.

Anyone with knowledge of a fraudulent insurance scheme is encouraged to report the activity to the Louisiana State Police by calling (225) 925-3701 or via email at insurance.fraud.unit@dps.la.gov