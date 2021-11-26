Inflation, supply shortages don’t stop holiday shoppers this Black Friday

(KLFY) — Although inflation might seem like the “Grinch Who Stole Christmas” during Black Friday this year, there are still some deals to be found.

“Inflation has hit every industry and every product you go to buy in some way or another,” said Jeremy Truxillo, owner of Big Boy Toys and Hobbies.

Many local stores in Lafayette had to deal with the shortage of supplies coming in for the holidays.

“We did have to raise our prices up on things that we do have in store not only for the quality but also for the shortage of product,” said Ashley Decker, store manager of Secret Scientist.

Local stores are encouraged by seeing customers shopping on Black Friday — as things seem to be getting back to normal in the pandemic.

“I’m really liking all these Black Friday sales,” said Baylor Dauphine

“Just come in and see what you can get,” said Devin Jones.

“Today I came Black Friday shopping for some new Downtown clothes since everything is on sale and it’s really cheap,” said Trinady Swan.

Business owners News 10 spoke to say they believe Lafayette’s economy is bouncing back — just in time for the holiday season.