Indictment returned by grand jury in fatal shooting at UL Bourgeois Park

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A St. Martinville man accused in the shooting death of a man at a park on the UL Lafayette campus will stand trial for the murder.

According to documents issued Wednesday, a Lafayette Parish grand jury indicted 23-year-old Tyquan Marshall on a charge of second-degree murder.

Marshall is accused of firing the gun that killed 23-year-old John Mitchell Sinegal Jr.

According to police, the shooting happened on April 9 during a basketball game at the park.

Police said a disagreement of some kind led to the shooting.

Sinegal died at a local hospital.

A second degree murder conviction is punishable by life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

