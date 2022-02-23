LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Mexican citizen illegally living in Lafayette Parish will spend 18 months in federal prison on firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

Rolando Olvera-Garcia, 32, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays. Olvera-Garcia has previously been removed from the U.S. twice — on Nov. 25, 2017, and Oct. 18, 2018.

On June 9, 2021, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies found Olvera-Garcia sleeping in someone else’s laundry room at a Duson residence. When deputies arrived, Brown said they found a .40-caliber handgun and a small amount of narcotics.

On July 4, 2021, Olvera-Garcia was found by deputies shooting a gun at a residence. Deputies got a search warrant for Olvera-Garcia’s residence and found a .22-caliber revolver hidden between couch cushions in his living room. Olvera-Garcia admitted to purchasing the firearm off the street and firing shots over the July 4 weekend. He also admitted to being unlawfully present in the U.S.