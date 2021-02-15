Icy conditions push back Lafayette garbage collection

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Because of icy road conditions, Republic Services will not collect Lafayette garbage again Tuesday, Feb. 16. Monday customers, whose garbage and recycling were not collected today, will be collected next Monday, Feb. 22. For safety reasons, the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) prohibits sanitation workers from working more than six consecutive days. To resume a normal schedule next Monday, workers must have a day of rest on Sunday. Tuesday-Friday collection will be delayed one day.

The following is the schedule for the remainder of the week:

Tuesday customers will be serviced on Wednesday, February 17

Wednesday customers will be serviced on Thursday, February 18

Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, February 19

Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, February 20

All customers return to the normal collection schedule on Monday, February 22.

