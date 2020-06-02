Hurricane season 2020: LCG reminds residents and businesses of sandbag locations

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Lafayette Consolidated Government reminds Lafayette Parish residents that its sandbag stations are open year-round.

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting a 60 percent chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, Traffic, Roads and Bridges Director Warren Abadie encourages residents to bag ahead of time.

“If you get them before hurricane season, demand is low, but when a storm is imminent, wait times can be more significant. Also, having sandbags on hand early allows time to prepare your home in other ways should a hurricane or flood event approach,” Abadie said in a statement sent by LCG.

Sandbag locations:

North District site at 400 N Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

South District site at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville. Both sites are open during daylight hours.

Bags and sand are available at no cost to residents; both sites are self-bagging and residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

Bags per household:

Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door.

Maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Store sandbags away from direct sunlight.

After initial use, store sandbags to use throughout the storm season.

TIPS TO PROTECT PROPERTY IN THE EVENT OF EXTENDED HEAVY RAINFALL:

To reduce flood damage, clear debris from ditches and culverts near your home. Common causes of blockage include trash can lids, buckets, balls, and yard waste (grass, leaves, tree limbs).

Drainage crews regularly maintain ditches, culverts and coulees, and Director of Drainage Brian Smith said sometimes loose items on properties unintentionally end up blocking drainage. “Our crews cover a large area, and we will always respond to requests for blockage removal when called upon, but assistance from residents to reduce flooding in neighborhoods is appreciated.”

While clearing debris can help reduce flooding, it should be expected an unusual amount of heavy rain or flash flooding can overwhelm drains and drainage channels, causing them to reach capacity and temporarily flood roads and adjacent properties.

DANGERS OF DRIVING THROUGH FLOOD WATERS

Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult.

One foot of rushing water can carry away most cars.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

HEED THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SLOGAN: “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!”

Do not drive through or walk through floodwaters; stay off roadways until all water recedes.

Pay attention to barricades. Signs and barricades indicate flooding is ahead. Use an alternate route.

For weather news from the National Weather Service, click here.

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard

310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)

Proof of residency required

Both stations are self-bagging – residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue.

Sand and bags are located behind the Community Center.

Proof of residency required

Self-bagging – residents must bring their own shovel and manpower.

Duson

Call Duson Town Hall at (337) 873-6754.

Scott

Sandbags are available when predicted heavy rainfall has the potential to be a flooding event.

Youngsville