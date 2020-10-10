LUS says 50,000 customers without power as of 11:45 p.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. (LUS) – As of 11 pm, approximately 50,000 customers are currently without power due to high winds and extensive damage from Hurricane Delta.

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) will begin restoration efforts once wind speeds have dropped below 39 miles per hour, making it safe for LUS and mutual aid crews to begin assessment and repair work.

Starting with restoration of transmission lines to distribution substations, LUS and mutual aid crews will work to restore services to the greatest number of customers as soon as possible.

LUS understands customers are having trouble calling in to report power outages.

To report an outage or down power line or power pole, please call LUS at (337) 291-5700.

Remember do not touch or drive over any fallen power lines.