Hurricane damage widespread in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Hurricane damage in Lafayette Parish is widespread.

Take a look at what the storm did at an apartment complex off Hebert Street in Lafayette.

The power was knocked out in the complex, and remained out through Sunday, and the winds knocked over a brick wall.

People who live there say the wall was just replaced after being knocked down during Hurricane Laura.

It blew over again during Delta.

And in the 200 block of Karen Drive off Johnston Street, a tree fell on a house.

Officials reported now injuries.