Houston man sentenced to over three years in federal court for smuggling cocaine to St. Landry Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Houston, Tx., man received 3.5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to smuggling cocaine into the Opelousas and Eunice areas, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.

Kevin Robertson, 53, was charged on a June 2019 indictment with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Robertson pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2019. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison by Judge Robert R. Summerhays earlier today.

Louisiana State Police pulled Robertson over in an April 2019 traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Lake Charles. Troopers found seven ounces of crack cocaine, one kilo of cocaine and other controlled substances.