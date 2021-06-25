Houston man busted by LPSO for nearly 10 pounds of cocaine in I-10 traffic stop

Luis Estevis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Houston, Tx., man is behind bars this morning after deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office found 9.6 lbs. of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Luis Estevis, 27, of Houston, Tx., faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, and he has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $650,000 bond.

Estevis was pulled over by deputies at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening, according to LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti. The vehicle was searched by K-9 officers, who found “multiple packages” of cocaine in the vehicle.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

