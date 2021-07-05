House fire in Scott caused by fireworks mishap

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A Scott home caught on fire in the early hours of July 5 due to improperly discarded fireworks, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

At 12:30 a.m., the Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Country Living Drive in Scott. Firefighters quickly got control of heavy fire that was in the attic.

One firefighter was injured, and no civilians were injured in this incident.

Investigation revealed that the fire was accidental in nature, and caused by improper disposal of fireworks.

The homeowner and family put fireworks that had been popped earlier into a plastic trash bin next to the home. The fire smoldered inside the bin, then spread up an exterior wall and into the attic.

The family escaped the home when they smelled smoke. Major fire damage was sustained in the attic area, and minor damage was sustained in the living area of the home.

Carencro and Duson Fire Departments responded to assist. Lafayette fire investigators conducted the investigation to the cause.