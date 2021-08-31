“Hospitality Hub” opened in Lafayette for those displaced by Hurricane Ida

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette has opened a “Hospitality Hub” website for those displaced by Hurricane Ida to find temporary housing in the area, according to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The online disaster resource is a one-stop-shop to help visitors navigate up-to-date hotel availability, health, and disaster relief resources, as well as places to eat and things to do while in Lafayette. Participating restaurants offer a discount to those displaced, and businesses interested in participating can email info@lafayettela.gov for more information.

“Our people are known for their hospitality, and it is in times like these where the hospitality, kindness, and generosity of our people always shine through,” said Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission President and CEO Ben Berthelot.

The Hospitality Hub was created and is activated in times of disaster to help those displaced and is a partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), One Acadiana, and Downtown Lafayette.

The site can be found by visiting www.lafayettela.gov or https://www.lafayettetravel.com/hospitality-hub/