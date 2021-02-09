UPDATE: Arrest made in Lafayette apartment complex murder

Cody Guccione (Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Lafayette’s city limits.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, Cody Guccione, 29, was arrested at a local hotel on Tuesday by the Western District of Louisiana United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force and the Lafayette Police Department.

He was booked on a second-degree murder charge.

On Feb. 4, the victim, 32-year-old Leo Jack was found dead at an apartment complex in the 700 block of S. College Road.

This investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Police are investigating a murder at an apartment complex on South College Road.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas confirmed that police on scene at 701 South College.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

