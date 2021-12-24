Holiday tradition returns to St. Joseph’s Diner

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For 38 years, staff and volunteers have given their time to provide hot and nutritious meals on Christmas Day. 2020 brought changes St. Joseph’s diner had never seen before, but in 2021, the Christmas meal and holiday gathering is back.

Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana says, “Since we started in 1983, we have worked to make Christmas day a special event.”

Acadiana will once again have the opportunity to gather with others, swap stories and holiday traditions, and partake in a Christmas meal together.

“The diner is a place of community. People can come together with our clients and volunteers,” explains Broussard.

Just behind the diner, accessible from St. John’s Street, tents, tables, and chairs will be set up and ready to welcome the guests.

Broussard adds, “We will start at 11:00. We will serve for about an hour and a half. We expect to serve 250 to 300 meals.”

He says last year COVID prevented them from gathering and sharing the meal but says this year they have found safe ways around

that.

“I’m looking at the forecast, a nice spring day on Christmas morning. It’s perfect for eating outside,” Broussard says.