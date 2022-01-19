Highest-paying jobs in Lafayette that don’t require a college degree

A roadside banner beckons potential employees outside Channel Control Merchants LLC, an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories, in Hattiesburg, Miss., March 27, 2021. With hopes growing for a strong snapback in hiring this year, Friday, April 2 monthly jobs report will provide crucial insight into whether those sunny expectations will come true. The most optimistic economists are predicting the report could show a cool 1 million jobs were added in March. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(Stacker) — From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET

50. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $46,840

#260 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $52,000

Employment: 362,090

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410) Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850) Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

49. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $46,950

#110 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,230

National

Annual mean salary: $44,580

Employment: 549,200

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Odessa, TX ($85,040) Fairbanks, AK ($80,520) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

48. Machinists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $47,450

#158 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,230

National

Annual mean salary: $47,800

Employment: 360,340

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950) Anchorage, AK ($64,610) Farmington, NM ($64,190)

Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

47. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $47,740

#119 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,390

National

Annual mean salary: $46,690

Employment: 397,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Fairbanks, AK ($75,080) Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970) Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

46. Maintenance workers, machinery

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $47,880

#153 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 460

National

Annual mean salary: $51,960

Employment: 65,240

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Florence, SC ($80,250) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290) San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

45. Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $48,090

#42 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $43,790

Employment: 91,930

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with highest average pay: Salt Lake City, UT ($80,010) Fort Collins, CO ($63,680) Wichita Falls, TX ($59,520)

Job description: Repair, maintain, or install computers, word processing systems, automated teller machines, and electronic office machines, such as duplicating and fax machines.

44. Detectives and criminal investigators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $48,450

#259 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $89,300

Employment: 105,980

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090) Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

43. Electricians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $48,670

#290 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,190

National

Annual mean salary: $61,550

Employment: 656,510

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680) Trenton, NJ ($90,210) Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

42. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $48,700

#194 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $54,040

Employment: 103,730

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Anchorage, AK ($85,110) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260) Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

41. Community health workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $48,890

#46 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $46,000

Employment: 58,670

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920) Manchester, NH ($66,210) Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370)

Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.

40. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $49,410

#329 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 540

National

Annual mean salary: $70,490

Employment: 977,070

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620) Lawrence, KS ($97,910) Boulder, CO ($94,870)

Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

39. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $49,500

#136 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $62,400

Employment: 50,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240) Madison, WI ($90,020) Salinas, CA ($87,650)

Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

38. Crushing, grinding, and polishing machine setters, operators, and tenders

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $49,620

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $41,290

Employment: 32,460

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH ($73,950) Farmington, NM ($56,560) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,180)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to crush, grind, or polish materials, such as coal, glass, grain, stone, food, or rubber.

37. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $50,320

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 410

National

Annual mean salary: $58,940

Employment: 15,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay: Anchorage, AK ($94,610) Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,290) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,210)

Job description: Set up or operate a variety of drills to remove underground oil and gas, or remove core samples for testing during oil and gas exploration.

36. Construction and building inspectors

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $50,680

#251 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $66,470

Employment: 113,770

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920) Salinas, CA ($98,360)

Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

35. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $50,710

#340 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,200

National

Annual mean salary: $62,010

Employment: 1,427,260

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

34. Service unit operators, oil and gas

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $50,910

#17 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 590

National

Annual mean salary: $52,510

Employment: 43,840

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay: Fresno, CA ($79,790) Wheeling, WV-OH ($71,350) Tyler, TX ($64,330)

Job description: Operate equipment to increase oil flow from producing wells or to remove stuck pipe, casing, tools, or other obstructions from drilling wells. Includes fishing-tool technicians.

33. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $51,450

#124 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $52,090

Employment: 253,010

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320) New Bedford, MA ($75,110) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

32. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $51,930

#49 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $51,440

Employment: 105,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Wausau, WI ($57,620) Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670) Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

31. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $52,020

#109 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $67,600

Employment: 53,420

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020) Trenton, NJ ($113,630) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

30. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $52,170

#221 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $73,210

Employment: 219,800

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800) Boulder, CO ($107,230)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

29. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $53,100

#59 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $54,420

Employment: 22,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240) Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500) Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of agricultural, forestry, aquacultural, and related workers.

28. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $53,150

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $44,750

Employment: 69,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Longview, WA ($71,950) Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($60,760) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($58,230)

Job description: Fabricate, position, align, and fit parts of structural metal products.

27. Postal service mail carriers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $53,270

#112 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 470

National

Annual mean salary: $53,180

Employment: 333,570

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Bismarck, ND ($56,520) Burlington, NC ($55,750) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

26. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $53,380

#227 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $61,980

Employment: 190,510

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay: Elmira, NY ($94,280) Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920) Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

25. Industrial machinery mechanics

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $54,420

#214 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,040

National

Annual mean salary: $57,350

Employment: 385,980

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180) San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

24. Postal service clerks

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $54,470

#36 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $51,200

Employment: 86,950

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Monroe, MI ($58,120) El Centro, CA ($58,000) Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

23. Computer user support specialists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $54,490

#120 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $57,000

Employment: 634,820

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350) Napa, CA ($78,740) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

22. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $55,580

#163 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National

Annual mean salary: $61,100

Employment: 417,440

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100) Fairbanks, AK ($94,280) Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

21. Real estate brokers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $55,770

#51 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $81,630

Employment: 44,610

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770) Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

19 (tie). Crane and tower operators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $56,120

#71 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $64,010

Employment: 44,060

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250) Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

19 (tie). Audio and video technicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $56,120

#22 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $53,390

Employment: 62,360

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,510) Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($77,990) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($73,960)

Job description: Set up, maintain, and dismantle audio and video equipment, such as microphones, sound speakers, connecting wires and cables, sound and mixing boards, video cameras, video monitors and servers, and related electronic equipment for live or recorded events, such as concerts, meetings, conventions, presentations, podcasts, news conferences, and sporting events.

18. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $58,240

#195 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $83,170

Employment: 69,000

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

17. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $59,200

#308 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $97,180

Employment: 122,310

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810) Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

16. Occupational health and safety technicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $59,950

#46 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $57,870

Employment: 20,950

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790) Knoxville, TN ($77,510) Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

15. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $60,000

#353 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,090

National

Annual mean salary: $73,100

Employment: 475,000

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680) Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

14. Advertising sales agents

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $60,290

#79 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $68,040

Employment: 110,040

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850) Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

13. Food service managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $61,170

#135 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $61,000

Employment: 197,010

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610) Trenton, NJ ($95,640) Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

12. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $61,390

#93 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $63,350

Employment: 55,200

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510) Jackson, TN ($92,200) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

11. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $64,210

#244 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,020

National

Annual mean salary: $73,500

Employment: 1,278,670

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Danbury, CT ($112,810) Napa, CA ($101,850) Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

10. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $64,780

#83 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $69,040

Employment: 128,300

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710) Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $65,560

#167 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $74,410

Employment: 114,930

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820) Redding, CA ($112,850) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $68,250

#182 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,040

National

Annual mean salary: $72,990

Employment: 614,080

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870) Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930) Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

7. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $69,020

#108 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,040

National

Annual mean salary: $66,800

Employment: 599,900

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590) Longview, WA ($99,590)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $71,660

#95 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $70,650

Employment: 287,150

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980) Waterbury, CT ($92,160) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $75,500

#202 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $90,120

Employment: 240,290

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150) Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460) Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $76,470

#292 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $105,100

Employment: 132,210

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680) Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

3. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $82,010

#17 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $89,740

Employment: 27,590

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay: New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,730) Baton Rouge, LA ($111,530) Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($111,140)

Job description: Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard.

2. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $98,100

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $51,040

Employment: 22,540

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Lafayette, LA ($98,100) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160) Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

1. Commercial pilots

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $98,530

#53 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National