The term “recession-proof” has taken on a new and important meaning in the wake of the Great Recession of 2008, a meaning that has been renewed during the pandemic. One recession-proof industry has proven to be construction. Residential and commercial real estate, roads, bridges, power and energy, hotels—each of these sectors has weathered economic storms and proven to be dependable ways for a person to support a family.

The American Institutes of Architects’ Consensus Construction Forecast predicts that nonresidential construction will grow 4.6%, while the overall commercial construction market will see a 5.4% increase. This is against market expectations of global construction gains of 3.7%, meaning the U.S. market is expected to be ahead of the curve. Moreover, road and highway construction is expected to reach $108 billion annually by 2024.

Aside from ongoing supply chain woes that have caused delays in materials delivery, one source of concern in construction is workforce shortages. Analysis from Deloitte says that labor shortages are the result of a lack of qualified candidates and a skills gap between generations in an industry growing more technologically savvy by the year.

But this does not mean there are no jobs out there—to the contrary, there are a great number of construction jobs out there, and many of them are high-paying and offer career opportunities. To that end, Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in construction in Lafayette using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked based on annual pay as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

#24. Helpers–carpenters

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $26,460

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,360

– Employment: 30,900

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($64,070)

— New Bedford, MA ($45,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,900)

– Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#23. Helpers–pipelayers, plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $27,510

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,990

– Employment: 55,740

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($62,520)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($51,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($45,980)

– Job description: Help plumbers, pipefitters, steamfitters, or pipelayers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#22. Helpers–electricians

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $29,440

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,440

– Employment: 73,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($55,070)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($53,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($52,310)

– Job description: Help electricians by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#21. Highway maintenance workers

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $32,600

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– Employment: 149,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($72,040)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($66,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,290)

– Job description: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement and repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from along road, or plow snow from roadway.

#20. Helpers–extraction workers

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $33,070

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,150

– Employment: 12,740

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($51,890)

— Bakersfield, CA ($50,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,290)

– Job description: Help extraction craft workers, such as earth drillers, blasters and explosives workers, derrick operators, and mining machine operators, by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying equipment or cleaning work area.

#19. Roustabouts, oil and gas

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $35,990

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,160

– Employment: 44,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($57,330)

— Anchorage, AK ($52,180)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($52,030)

– Job description: Assemble or repair oil field equipment using hand and power tools. Perform other tasks as needed.

#18. Construction laborers

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $36,670

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Employment: 971,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#17. Helpers–painters, paperhangers, plasterers, and stucco masons

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $36,760

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,520

– Employment: 9,500

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($50,140)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($47,830)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($46,330)

– Job description: Help painters, paperhangers, plasterers, or stucco masons by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#16. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $38,270

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,400

– Employment: 44,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($80,010)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($71,030)

– Job description: Operate equipment used for applying concrete, asphalt, or other materials to road beds, parking lots, or airport runways and taxiways or for tamping gravel, dirt, or other materials. Includes concrete and asphalt paving machine operators, form tampers, tamping machine operators, and stone spreader operators.

#15. Painters, construction and maintenance

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $39,690

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,460

– Employment: 217,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,360)

— Salinas, CA ($64,630)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($63,070)

– Job description: Paint walls, equipment, buildings, bridges, and other structural surfaces, using brushes, rollers, and spray guns. May remove old paint to prepare surface prior to painting. May mix colors or oils to obtain desired color or consistency.

#14. Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $39,840

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $43,930

– Employment: 29,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Joplin, MO ($71,930)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($70,340)

— Rochester, MN ($63,200)

– Job description: Clean and repair septic tanks, sewer lines, or drains. May patch walls and partitions of tank, replace damaged drain tile, or repair breaks in underground piping.

#13. Carpenters

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $40,290

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#12. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $41,210

– #309 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#11. Cement masons and concrete finishers

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $42,210

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,390

– Employment: 195,580

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($86,370)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($81,730)

— Rockford, IL ($78,320)

– Job description: Smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete, such as floors, walks, sidewalks, roads, or curbs using a variety of hand and power tools. Align forms for sidewalks, curbs, or gutters; patch voids; and use saws to cut expansion joints.

#10. Structural iron and steel workers

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $44,490

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#9. Derrick operators, oil and gas

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $45,010

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,280

– Employment: 9,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($69,420)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($62,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($60,190)

– Job description: Rig derrick equipment and operate pumps to circulate mud or fluid through drill hole.

#8. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $46,780

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– Employment: 40,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($84,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,360)

– Job description: Operate or tend machinery at surface mining site, equipped with scoops, shovels, or buckets to excavate and load loose materials.

#7. Electricians

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $48,670

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#6. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $50,320

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,940

– Employment: 15,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($94,610)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,290)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,210)

– Job description: Set up or operate a variety of drills to remove underground oil and gas, or remove core samples for testing during oil and gas exploration.

#5. Construction and building inspectors

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $50,680

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#4. Service unit operators, oil and gas

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $50,910

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,510

– Employment: 43,840

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($79,790)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($71,350)

— Tyler, TX ($64,330)

– Job description: Operate equipment to increase oil flow from producing wells or to remove stuck pipe, casing, tools, or other obstructions from drilling wells. Includes fishing-tool technicians.

#3. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $55,580

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#2. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $68,250

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#1. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Lafayette, LA

– Annual mean salary: $98,100

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

