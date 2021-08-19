Help pick the ‘purrfect’ names for Zoosiana’s two new lion cubs

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Zooisiana is welcoming two new lion cubs, a male and a female, and park officials asking Acadiana to help name them.

The cubs were both born in May, and guests can now visit them at Zoosiana’s lion habitat.

Zoosiana has a tradition of names inspired by Louisiana’s Cajun heritage, like Gabriel, Jolie, and Filé. Suggestions can be made as a comment on Zoosiana’s Facebook or Instagram post announcing the arrival of the two cubs. Once collected, Zoosiana will offer the top three suggestions for a vote by the community.

Zoosiana says that their animal care team is taking great care of the young lions and provides a specialized feeding program – one that will grow in size just like the cubs. The two energetic cubs are playful and busy exploring their new habitat and take frequent cat naps in their den.

The African Lion global population is decreasing, with the species now listed as threatened. Zoosiana says they are humbled with the opportunity to connect the Acadiana community with this vitally important species – a connection that is hoped to lead to increased awareness, respect, and conservation of wild animals and wild places.

Zoosiana is located in Broussard and offers the spirit of adventure right here in Acadiana. Guests can stroll along the bamboo-shaded pathways to see and learn about animals like giraffes, lions, birds, reptiles, tigers, monkeys, and alligators.

The habitat is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting. It’s located at the intersection of Highway 90 and Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Learn more on Facebook, Instagram, or Zoosiana.com.