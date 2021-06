LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There are some road closures in Lafayette as of 3:10 p.m. due to flooding.

According to police, University Avenue near the underpass is closed at Cameron Street due to flooding.

Additionally, police say, Moss Street at East Alexander is closed due to major problems with flooding.

There are no injuries reported, so far, according to police.

Turn around if you approach a flood area, police say.