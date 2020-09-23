Have your child’s car seat properly and safely installed

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Certified child safety seat technicians across Louisiana will check and install car seats on Saturday during Seat Check Saturday, a free event to help parents ensure their car seats are safe, legal and properly sized for their children.

Lafayette will have Seat Check Saturday at the Goodwill Donation Center at 2435 W. Congress St. from 9 a.m. until noon.

“This is a great opportunity to have certified technicians show a parent or caregiver which seat is right for a child and how to install it properly for maximum protection,” said Lisa Freeman, executive director of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Seat Check Saturday is organized by the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, which partners with Louisiana State Police and LHSC to increase awareness of the importance of child safety seats. LHSC recently produced a video that explains why a seat belt alone is not enough to protect children from serious injury in a car crash.

Additionally, all State Police troops are designated as certified fitting stations. For a complete list of stations in Louisiana, visit the LHSC website.