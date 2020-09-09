Guillory said he plans to honor committment to Pellerin family for viewing of body cam footage

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory affirmed today that he remains committed to arranging a private viewing of body cam footage for the family of Trayford Pellerin, who was shot to death by Lafayette Police officers on Aug. 21.

Late Tuesday, the 15th Judicial District Court approved a temporary restraining order blocking the public from viewing body cam footage in the Pellerin shooting. A hearing is scheduled for next week that will ultimately decide whether or not the information is publicly released.

Last week, however, Guillory met with the Pellerin family and committed to arranging a private viewing of the body cam footage. Under a strict reading of Tuesday’s ruling, that would be an impossibility.

“Mayor-President Guillory is committed to honoring the promise he made to the Pellerin family and has directed City-Parish attorneys to advocate for the accommodation of a private viewing for the family of the footage at a hearing scheduled on September 15, 2020,” stated the release.

The release also stated that Guillory sent a letter to District Attorney Keith Stutes to inform the DA of his arrangement with the Pellerin family.