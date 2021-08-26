Guillory restores funding to drainage, public safety projects for Downtown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mayor-President Josh Guillory has restored funding to seven key projects under the proposed American Rescue Plan Budget.

While all of the Administration’s proposed projects were approved by the Councils by ordinance, they were defunded by council action. The Mayor-President’s action vetoes the defunding and restores funding to key projects.

As Mayor of Lafayette, I am committed to protecting the city, including downtown. I am duty-bound to ensure that Lafayette is protected from flooding and threats to public safety.

Addressing long-standing infrastructure issues in downtown is critical to protecting the public, as well as attracting developers, businesses, and investment. Improving sidewalks for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act is more than just a mandate – it is essential for a growing and robust downtown. Modernizing downtown lighting is key to enhancing public safety. Funding citywide drainage projects accelerates our efforts to minimize flooding in the City of Lafayette.

I am hereby restoring funding for citywide drainage and six key drainage and public safety projects for Downtown Lafayette.

Mayor-President Guillory