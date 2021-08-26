Guillory issues state of emergency for Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With the future threat of widespread wind and water damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida, and in consultation with area Mayors and Sheriff Garber, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish.

Severe weather and continued rainfall are predicted, which could cause prolonged flooding and hazardous conditions throughout the parish.

In the event of a direct impact on Lafayette Parish, residents should take steps to protect life and property. Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk getting stuck but could also push water into nearby homes.

Continue to monitor local media for the latest updates, and remain indoors if possible.

For the latest updates on road closures and other information visit www.lafayettela.gov.