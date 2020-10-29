Guillory: Any deal to sell Heymann Center must come with plans for new facility

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With both UL Lafayette and Ochsner Lafayette General inquiring about the property where the Heymann Center currently sits, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is promising transparency and a public airing of issues before any sale would happen.
He also stated he believes a replacement facility would also be key to any talks of the property’s sale.
Guillory’s full statement is below:
“For years, there’s been discussion about the future of the Heymann Center. In recent months, I have been approached by Lafayette General and UL Lafayette regarding options for the property. My Administration is committed to ensuring Lafayette has a world-class, operationally sustainable performing arts facility with a broad base of community and private financial support. Any such facility must provide for the needs of current stakeholders including our local Mardi Gras Krewes, dance, performing arts communities, and all of the citizens of our city. In my view, any possible agreement would have to include a plan for building a new performing arts center for our city that creates no additional burden on taxpayers and includes mechanisms to operate without a General Fund subsidy. Such a facility should be designed to also serve the needs of Lafayette Parish Schools and UL Lafayette. I look forward to working with the members of our City Council, local stakeholders, and our legislative delegation to thoroughly explore the issues surrounding the status of the Heymann and the best, most efficient path to fulfill Lafayette’s performing arts needs now and in the future. We will have a quality performing arts facility here in Lafayette, whether we decide to work with the legislature for funding to improve the Heymann, or embark on a path to a new facility. In any event, there will be a full and transparent public airing of the issues well before any possible future action is taken.”Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory