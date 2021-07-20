Guilbeau/Congress intersection expected to reopen next week

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The intersection of Congress St. and Guilbeau Rd. is expected to reopen next week, weather permitting, on Monday, July 26.

A press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government stated that more damage was found than expected at the start of construction, which caused the delay from the original expected completion date.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Guilbeau Rd. will continue to turn right onto W. Congress St., and eastbound and westbound traffic on W. Congress will continue to turn right onto Guilbeau.

LCG says that by next Monday, drivers can expect the roadway to be a smoother ride and traffic flowing as it once was.