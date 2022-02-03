LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Registration is open from now until Feb. 28 for the second season of Greater Lafayette Little League spring baseball and softball, according to the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture Department.

“What’s great about LCG having its own Little League is that we’re not restricted to only signing up players who live in Lafayette Parish because our league is open to players beyond Lafayette,” said LCG Athletic Programs Supervisor Walter Guillory. “It’s exciting. These kids have the opportunity to advance to the top at the Little League World Series televised on ESPN networks and ABC Sports.”

Last year was the first season for the expanded Little League group, and a total of 105 children signed up to play. Two teams advanced to state tournaments, four teams to went district tournaments, and two All-Star teams competed in post-season tournaments, according to Guillory.

To sign up for Greater Lafayette Little League you must live within the following boundaries:

West to Acadia Parish, including Crowley, Rayne and surrounding areas

North to St. Landry Parish, including Opelousas, Sunset, Grand Coteau and surrounding areas

East to St. Martin Parish, including Breaux Bridge, Arnaudville, Cecilia and surrounding areas.

Children ages 5-16 are eligible to play. Walk-up registration is held at the Girard Park Recreation Center, 500 Girard Park Drive, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Players can also register via phone by contacting the following persons: