Grand jury returns indictments for murder, attempted murder, child abuse

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The grand jury for the 15th Judicial District Court returned a number of indictments today on charges ranging from murder to child desertion.
RAHAEM ISADORE, 18, of LAFAYETTE
- Indicted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in the death of Monkurvis James Irvin from Aug. 28.
- Separately indicted for attempted second-degree murder in the Sept. 9 death of Vadim Zakharov. Also indicted on aggravated criminal damage to property.
KEON DRE’SHAWN WOODS, 25, of LAFAYETTE
- Indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the June 19 death of Rico Thomas.
KENNON MILSTEAD, 16, of LAFAYETTE
- Indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the August 12 murder of Kendarious Sam, also known as Kee Sam.
JEANETTE MONAY LEVY, 26, of LAFAYETTE
- Indicted on a charge of negligent homicide in the Sept. 25, 2018 death of a person only described as M.L.
- Indicted on three charges of child desertion of a juvenile under the age of 10.