Grand jury returns indictments for murder, attempted murder, child abuse

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret says a bill was passed in the legislature that will allow the parish to start correlating and preparing the early mail-in ballots four days before the election.

"Normally that takes place just on election day but since we have 10,500 of them we're going to start four days early with opening, correlating and getting them lined up. We won't start tabulating the votes until election day," Perret said.