LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Grand Jury has handed down a second-degree murder indictment of Lucas Williams for the murder of Jennifer Hurst, who was found shot to death in a vehicle in May.

Williams, 19, of Scott, turned himself in to police and was arrested for second-degree murder, then booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond in May.

Williams was the boyfriend of Hurst at the time of her death.