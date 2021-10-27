Grand Jury hands down indictments of two accused in killing of man whose remains were found on burn pile

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Grand Jury for the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office of Lafayette Parish has handed down the indictments of two people who were accused of killing Cecil Wayne Gray, whose remains were found on a burn pile in Lafayette Parish.

Mitchell David Lemaire, 58, of Duson, and Sarah Jayne Johnson, 32, of Arnaudville, were both indicted for first-degree murder in the death of Gray.

On September 30, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call of suspected burnt human remains on a property in Lafayette Parish.

The remains were identified on October 3 as 48-year-old Cecil Gray.

Another person, Randall Figard, was arrested in connection to this case as well. He was not listed as being indicted on crimes related to Gray’s death, though he remains incarcerated.

Figard was originally booked, along with Johnson, on unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. They both faced an added charge of first-degree murder on October 11.