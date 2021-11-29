Grand Coteau Police capture man wanted in October Lafayette homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested by Grand Coteau Police Saturday, Nov. 27 in connection with an Oct. 3 homicide in the 900 block of Peach St. in Lafayette.

Abram I. Landry, 20, of Lafayette, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Shayne Burke, 21. Burke was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 3 shortly after 2 p.m. He died on Oct. 4, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green. Landry also faces a charge of simple burglary.

Grand Coteau Police tell News 10 that Landry was arrested after a vehicle pursuit.

Landry was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a bond of $360,000.