Grace Hospice holds ‘Gifting Grace Project’ for less fortunate children

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Grace Hospice hosted their first “Gifting Grace Project” event today. The purpose of the event is to give back and help less fortunate children in Acadiana.

Grace Hospice & Palliative Care of Lafayette reached out to the Lafayette Parish School System and asked them for a list of kids who need the most support. After generous donations from the community, volunteers met this morning and spent the day dropping off Christmas gifts to 100 kids in hopes of bringing some joy and a smile to their faces this holiday season.