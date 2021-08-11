Glow in the Cro canceled

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The City of Carencro announced that its Glo in the Cro Balloon Festival that was scheduled for the end of August has been canceled.
The following was stated in a press release from the city:
After several discussions with multiple City of Carencro Departments and other interested parties we have come to the realization that our 2021 Glow in the Cro Balloon Festival is in jeopardy of becoming an unsafe event for us to hold. If we cannot be assured of providing a safe, fun, family event for the public we will not take an unnecessary risk and put the public as well as our staff in a potentially hazardous situation. As a result of this situation we have decided to cancel our 2021 event.
We are starting planning now for our 2022 event and hope we can once again provide this great event for everyone to enjoy. Thank you to everyone who has helped so far and to those whose excitement for this event kept us working diligently to host it again.