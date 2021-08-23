Get the card and support Parc Sans Souci Play

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Advancial Federal Credit Union is excited to officially launch the Swipe and Support campaign to help raise funds for Downtown Lafayette’s Parc Sans Souci Play initiative.

A percentage of every purchase using the Advancial Visa Rewards Plus credit card during the campaign will be donated to Parc Sans Souci Play.

This project will focus on funding a new, all-inclusive playground that will tie into existing infrastructure, including the stage and splash pad, to create an activity hub where the community can naturally gather for daily activities.

This project will create 1,500 sq ft of play area.

From August 1 through October 31, Advancial members can help support this project by using their Advancial Visa Rewards Plus credit card.

For more information, visit Advancial.org/play.