General Honore: Oil companies with abandoned wells should pay cost of clean up

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A respected voice in Washington DC held a press conference Tuesday outside the Petroleum Club in Lafayette.

Retired Lt. General Russell Honore wants oil and gas corporations to pay for oil wells left abandoned.

The general says the impact is a concern not just for Louisiana but the entire world; a natural resource that runs the engines of the world has now become one of our greatest burdens.

He says in Louisiana there are over 4000 abandoned oil wells and the cost to plug these orphan wells will cost over $500M.

That’s money tax payers should not have to pay. He says let the oil and gas companies pay.

“Delusion is not a solution to pollution. You can’t just dump oil in the ocean and think it’s going to go away. If you think I’m lying, these fishermen will show you dead spots where oil has seeped out of pipelines and abandoned wells. The other thing we got to get straight in America.

The general previously served as commander of joint task force for Hurricane Katrina, coordinating military relief efforts in the wake of the storm, and more recently, he led the task force to review U.S. Capitol Security in the wake of the January 6 insurrection.

“Without the ocean we are going to have struggle and its going fast.”