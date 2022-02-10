LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In an effort to ensure that all students and staff at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette have access to safe restroom facilities, university officials are developing guidelines and implementation plans for the addition of multiple all-gender restrooms across the campus.

According to Interim Chief Diversity Officer Kiwana McClung, the new project will convert 80 single-person restrooms currently designated for men or women to gender neutral with “All Gender Restroom” signs.

McClung said the issue to make restrooms more available for transgender or other individuals who are more comfortable using single-person restrooms was developed more than a year ago.

“We are a university of diversity, equality and inclusion,” she said.

She said the next step in the process will be under the control of Campus Facilities Services who sets standards for new restroom designs and construction.

“That process will involve prepping the sites, by putting up signage before any changes take effect, and creating signage that points to the nearest single-gender, traditional restroom for those who are more comfortable in those environments.”

McClung said lots of students are excited that the gender neutral restrooms are going forward.

“We hope that students in the process of discovering their gender identity, or who do not wish to identify themselves by gender, will feel included and welcomed on campus.”