Gas main ruptured at Johnston and E. Broussard — traffic blocked and being rerouted

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A gas leak in the 6800 block of Johnston St. will have traffic blocked for most of the afternoon today, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Hazmat crews and Centerpoint Energy crews are on the scene after a construction crew accidentally hit a high-pressure 3-inch gas main at around 9:50 a.m. Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said it is expected to take around four hours to repair the line. Depending on the effect the repairs have on surrounding gas lines, additional closures could be possible, said Trahan.

No evacuations are being ordered at this time.

Traffic is currently being rerouted off Johnston St. down W. Broussard Rd. Johnston is closed between Aqueduct Dr. and W. Broussard Rd.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.