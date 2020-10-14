Gas leak fixed at Lafayette High, students return to class

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Students are back in class this morning at Lafayette High after reports of a gas leak at the school delayed the start of school.

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said firefighters arrived at the school shortly before 6:30 a.m. with the Hazmat Team. Trahan said firefighters found the leak on the roof of the school and were able to repair it, allowing students to return to class.

A loose connection on the gas line caused the leak. Trahan said officials determined that the connection was likely loosened by winds from Hurricane Delta.

