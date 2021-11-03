Garber announces plan to seek third term as Lafayette Parish sheriff in 2023

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber announced today via his Facebook page that he intends to seek a third term in the 2023 election.

Garber won a second term unopposed in 2019.

I am pleased and humbled to share that I will seek a third term as Sheriff of Lafayette Parish in the primary election on October 14, 2023. I am grateful to have been re-elected without opposition, in 2019. I am deeply honored to serve as Sheriff of Lafayette Parish. While I am proud of all the progress the LPSO has made during my tenure, our work isn’t done. We are continuously improving our efforts to save lives and protect property here in our parish. I look forward to making the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office the premier law enforcement agency in Louisiana. Please take a few minutes to watch my re-election announcement video. Kindly share it with your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. Thank you so much for your encouragement and support! It means a great deal to me. With your help, I look forward to continuing my work as Sheriff of Lafayette Parish. #Garber2023

Sheriff Mark Garber via Facebook

