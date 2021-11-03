Garber announces plan to seek third term as Lafayette Parish sheriff in 2023

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) -- Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating four fugitive sex offenders for registry violations.

If you have any information regarding these fugitives you’re urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.