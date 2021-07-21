Funeral services announced for teen girl gunned down in Lafayette

LAFAYEYTTE, La. (KLFY) Services are set for 16-year-old Ja’Nya Hebert, the Lafayette teen who was gunned down outside her home.

According to the obituary’s for Hebert, services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at Philadelphia Christian Church.

An interment will be follow at Calvery Cemetary.

In the early morning hours of July 11, Lafayette police found Hebert lying in the middle of the roadway on Harrington Street with a gunshot wound to the back.

She later died at the hospital.

A 16-year-old male suspect was arrested two days later and taken into custody.

Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

Survived by her mother and father, two brothers and a sister, Ja’Nya was a rising Northside High School junior, and a member of the Tip Tap Toe Dance organization.