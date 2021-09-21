Funeral for Kevione Faulk, daughter of Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk, to be held this week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The funeral service for Kevione Faulk, the daughter of Super Bowl Champ and LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, will be held this week.

Kevione Faulk, a student at LSU and a student worker with the football team, died Monday, September 13, 2021.

The details surrounding her death are not immediately known.

The university released a statement the night of her death confirming the news of her passing.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 24, at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette.

An interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro.

“Kevione was a beautiful girl who radiated happiness to others. Her smile was infectious and although shy, she was polite and respectful. Her family and friends mourn the loss of Kevione and her memory will remain within each of their hearts,” her obit read.

So far, it does not appear that Kevin Faulk has commented on his daughter’s passing.

He has, however, retweeted a Twitter post from NBA great Stephen Curry who quotes Psalms 119:114

“You are my refuge and my shield; I have put my hope in your word.”